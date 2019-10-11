Half Moon rated 13th on list of top 50 resorts in the Caribbean

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual readers' choice awards with Half Moon being listed number 13 among the top 50 resorts in the Caribbean and the top Jamaica resort.

An elated Guy Steuart III, chairman of Half Moon in a response to the award, said that the resort is honoured and humbled to be voted as one of the top 50 resorts in the Caribbean.

“ Condé Nast Traveler's readers' choice awards are particularly distinctive to us, as the recognition stems directly from our beloved guests' experiences at Half Moon,” he said.

Half Moon, which is considered to be one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, is known to provide guests the opportunity to indulge in luxury, adventure and culture; curating unforgettable experiences on a daily basis.

“Guests also receive the luxury of their own private in-suite staff at the breathtaking Rose Hall Villas, comprised of a cook, housekeeper and butler, to cater to their every need. Furthermore, guests are privileged with access to the award-winning Sugar Mill restaurant, recognised as Jamaica's best, and the property's Ital Café, featuring a vegan-friendly spa cuisine concept created for Half Moon by Aris Latham who is considered to be the father of gourmet ethical raw cuisine in America,” according to a recent news release.

Condé Nast Traveler which is said to be one of the world's most distinguished travel title provides inspiration and advice for discerning travellers. More than 600,000 readers of the site across the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how people travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler readers' choice awards are the longest-running and the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel”, according to the release.