Home and Things Ltd ready for 2nd Black Friday sale

Home and Things Limited (HTL) and its team members are well prepared for the company's second-ever Black Friday sale today. The sale will be offering 30-70 per cent discounts on all items in-store.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the Old Hope Road branch in Kingston on Wednesday (November 25), Human Resources Manager Janice Bolton-Anderson said that additional security and personnel were employed to ensure that COVID-19 precautions are followed.

“Between both stores we will have approximately 215 employees and this is from administration to the car park attendants and extra people to assist us with crowd control. Judging from last year and this year even with COVID-19, we think that we will exceed sales expectations. Last year was something to behold, we were full to capacity. On a regular day, we still have purchasers coming in even with the knowledge that we will be having a big sale today,” she told the Business Observer.

HTL's other branch is located at 68 ½ Constant Spring Road also in Kingston.

“Last year we had to closed the doors and just allow only a certain amount of people in the store at any given period, so that will be done this year again. We will also have one-way traffic within the stores with special indicators on the floor, so that will be able to control the traffic. All in all I will say that our staff is pretty prepared because we have been practising the health protocols ever since March,” she added.

The retailer of home finishings and hardware products offers tiles and laminated floors, bathroom fixtures and faucets, and windows and doors from brands such as Moen, American Standard, Corona, Boston Harbor, Pamesa Ceramica, STN Ceramica, Jeld-Wen, and more.

Bolton-Anderson pointed out that for this Black Friday customers can look forward to a large range of tiles including porcelain tiles that can be used inside and outside the home. In addition, there are 48”x48” floor tiles and 24”x40” wall tiles. The largest standard wall tile is 24”x24”.

There are also all-in-one toilets, dual flush toilets, slow closing draws for floating vanities and new designs for shower enclosures.

While the sale is in-store only, she asserted that the staff is well knowledgeable about the product lines that HTL carries due to frequent training sessions in customer service, sales and product knowledge. This, she said, puts the company in an advantageous position to offer a shopping experience like no other.

“Right throughout the year we do product training. Once we have new products coming in, we do our research, we encourage the staff to do their own and then we have the training sessions,” Bolton-Anderson said, noting that the last training session was in September.

“Product knowledge training is done sometimes by the directors, inventory personnel or sometimes our overseas suppliers. They will let us know beforehand that they'll be in Jamaica for some time and then we will coordinate our training sessions around that time”.

While many brick and mortar were negatively impacted by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Bolton-Anderson indicated that HTL's sales remained steady.

“Honestly speaking, we have been doing very well. People are spending more time at home and in doing that every little thing is magnified. All of a sudden, something that they have had for years that was OK is now too old or it's too rustic or it's too something and they want to change it,” she explained.

“I tell my team members all the time during training that especially in this day and age that there is nothing that we sell that is unique to Home and Things because the customer can go online. Other companies may not take the care that we do to select the items but they are out there and available, so what we have to provide for our customers is the experience, which is priceless. Persons gravitate to technology because it is the way of the world now but it shows in our crowd that people would still rather come in store.” she told the Business Observer.

In reflecting on the successful year, Bolton-Anderson also praised staff members for their dedication during the health crisis.

“We appreciate our team members because we can't do it on our own and we are this successful because we have team members who have seen the vision, know what we are about and they work with us to get it done,” she said.

While the 30-70 per cent sale is only for Black Friday, Home and Things Limited will also be having other special discounts throughout the weekend.