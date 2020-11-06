Honey Bun projects increased sales despite COVID-19

Unlike many other businesses that have been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), wholesale bakery Honey Bun Limited said that it continues to witness increased growth in sales.

The company, which had export sales grow by over 40 per cent last year, said that through its continued innovation and creation it was well on track to achieve further growth.

“For this year, in spite of COVID-19, we will once again achieve over 40 per cent in exports. With the products we have along with the new ones developed for export, particularly our pocket rum cakes, we have seen where exports will continue to grow,” said Michelle Chong, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Honey Bun.

Chong, who was the guest on this week's Mayberry Investor's Forum, said that based on the company's plans and early response to the pandemic, the business was able to navigate fallouts in order to continue on its commendable growth trajectory. She said that through quick adaptation and engagement of the digital platforms and the upgrading of its website, the company was able to maintain its presence and reach out to more customers.

She said that in the last financial year, the company, which became listed on the junior stock market back in 2011, saw increases of some 16.5 per cent in overall sales and 95 per cent in net profit.

“We started off 2020 with a 14 per cent increase year over year for the first quarter— 11 per cent in the second quarter and a dip in the third quarter as schools closed and we became affected.”

She, however, said that despite a reduction in sales for major markets such as the tourism sector and schools, the company continues to perform above average.

“Before COVID-19, we were doing extremely well in the hotel sector, we had quite a few contracts and we developed some new products for the hotels. We expect that once things get back we will continue to meet our targets set for that particular market.

“ However, having no school and still seeing our sales increase year over year we're happy to see that,” she also said citing products such as a hotdog and burger bun as some of the latest offerings which have been doing very well, mentioning also that another new and exciting product would be coming for the Christmas season.

The Honey Bun CEO and co-founder further mentioned that returns from a capital investment in the form of a plant facility in the last two years was also helping to drive sales through increased efficiencies and output for the company. She said that another neighbouring facility in which the company has invested was also expect to driver further value for the company.

“We will use [that property] for a different kind of business—we're still discussing the use of the building but it's still near to Honey Bun in the event we want to use it to expand even more,” she disclosed.