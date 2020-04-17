I hope we will not have to return to the IMF — Jampro president

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) President Diane Edwards has expressed hope that the country does not return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards made the comment in an interview on Wednesday with Richard “Richie B” Burgess on his Top of the Morning show on The Edge 105 FM, noting that while the IMF is a useful organisation, its main mandate is more geared towards strengthening the financial regulation of countries and not so much one that pushes growth.

“The IMF really is about balancing the books, and I think we have done so well in going through the previous IMF experience that I would really hope that we don't have to go back to them again. I think the IMF is not a growth-promoting institution, it's a balance of payment support institution,” she said.

“It's like giving you a loan when in trouble to help you get back on your feet, but it doesn't necessarily help you when you are back on your feet to grow; and what we need to do is to grow. I would hope that we don't have to go back to them and that we are able to weather this storm on our own,” she continued.

Edwards, who have been strongly advocating the diversification of the country's economy post-COVID-19, recently highlighted a number of industries/sectors which she deemed as being ripe for export and investment opportunities. These include logistics services, agribusiness, manufacturing, and the creation of a digital economy.

Noting that the prospect of diversifying an economy may not be an easy feat, the Jampro president expressed hope that through proper planning and the upskilling of people the achievability of such can be realised.

“Economic diversification is not a quick fix, as nothing is short and easy; if it were, we would have done it already. I think we, however, have a path to it. For a digital economy we are actually in the throes of developing a strategy to help Jamaica along that path. We've already taken a number of measures such as the national business portal which we will be rolling out soon.

“The whole digitisation of the economy has to be accelerated, we have to give people more access to online capabilities so that they can conduct more businesses online and this period has proved [the need for] that more and more,” she further stated.

She implored leaders to use the ills of this period to think, plan, and become innovative for the way forward.

“Jamaica is in a great place, but we need to become more disciplined as a society, and we need to improve our skills. We need to rebuild the confidence of our country as a safe destination. I believe the future has a positive outlook for Jamaica,” she said.