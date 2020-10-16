I know she will excel!

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the GraceKennedy Group of companies Don Wehby is praising the appointment of Audrey Tugwell Henry as president and CEO of ScotiaBank Jamaica.

ScotiaBank on Wednesday, October 13 announced the appointment of Tugwell Henry as the bank's president and CEO as at January 1, 2021. Tugwell Henry replaces David Noel, who will now return to Canada, the home base of Scotiabank, to head its Atlantic Division.

In an interview yesterday with the Jamaica Observer's Business Report, Wehby pointed out with some enthusiasm that of the eight commercials banks operating in Jamaica four are now headed by women.

“I hope you realise that four of our commercial banks are headed by women, including the GraceKennedy-owned and -operated First Global Bank, which is managed by Marianne McIntosh Robinson,” Wehby said.

The GraceKennedy Group CEO said he was exceptionally pleased and excited with the appointment of Tugwell Henry as president and CEO of an internationally based bank and one of the largest operating in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

“This appointment of Audrey Tugwell Henry is an exceptional one as she now becomes the second woman after Jacqueline Sharpe to head Scotiabank Jamaica.

“I would like to stress that the appointment of Tugwell Henry not only signals the continued growth and standing of women in the financial sector, but is one which was made not because she is a woman but because Tugwell Henry is an excellent professional banker who has initiative and is someone who has proven her worth several times over during her many years in banking. I know without a doubt that she will excel in her new undertaking.

“The appointment of Tugwell Henry is a great compliment not only to her and her professional endeavours, but it also sends a clear and unequivocal message to those who are prepared to put in the hours, show initiative and stay the course.

“I am really proud of Audrey and I would publicly like to offer her congratulations on behalf of the GraceKennedy Group and from me personally.

“Again, I am sure that she will do well as the new president and chief executive officer of Scotiabank Jamaica. Congratulations Madame president and CEO,” Wehby ended his Business Report interview.