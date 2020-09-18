Ibex to open fourth location in Ocho Rios

Global providers of business process outsourcing solutions, Ibex , recently announced plans to launch its fourth contact centre in Ocho Rios within the next few weeks.

Slated to open in October, the contact centre will occupy two floors and housed in a new custom-built facility which is expected to provide some 500 jobs for locals.

“One year ago, we were in Ocho Rios celebrating our employees at our annual VIP event, and we knew immediately that this amazing city would become part of the Ibex family,” said Bob Dechant, president and CEO of Ibex, in a news release issued by the company on Wednesday.

“We launched our first site in Jamaica in 2016, and have added a new site every year since then. With the addition of this location, we will have over 5,000 employees in Jamaica in just four short years, and we are not stopping here. I promised Prime Minister Holness this growth in 2016, when we celebrated the opening of our first site in Portmore, and I am very pleased we have been able to deliver on that commitment.

“This expansion is driven by the amazing results we've achieved for our clients, which translates into increasing demand and opportunities for the talented people of Jamaica that make our business, and this region such a huge success,” Dechant said.

The company said that the site will have some 400 initial production seats in a new, modern complex that is specifically designed. It further noted that in keeping with the current COVID-19 protocols, the new location is expected to provide employees with a safe environment and the industry-best standards available worldwide.

“We are very happy to include Ocho Rios as one of our portfolio sites in Jamaica,” said Jaime Vergara, senior vice-president (SVP) of operations and country manager for Ibex.

“Our strategy as the first BPO employer in the region is to provide professional jobs and benefits with aggressive opportunities for career pathing. We are very excited and proud and will soon become the employer of choice for the residents of St Ann parish,” Vergara closed in saying.