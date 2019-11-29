iCreate reports loss

Creative training institute iCreate Limited reported on Thursday (November 14) an unaudited net loss of $12.5 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, following a net loss of $4.3 million recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Tyrone Wilson, founder and chief executive officer of iCreate, indicated that revenues for the nine months increased by 41 per cent to $41.4 million.

He further added that the company's net loss for the third quarter (July – September) amounted to $3.17 million, an increase compared with the $650,000 recorded in the prior reporting period. However, iCreate was able to reduce its losses when compared with the $7.85-million net loss recorded in the second quarter.

Revenues for the third quarter amounted to $16.37 million, 69 per cent higher than the corresponding period in 2018, and a 25 per cent increase when compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Wilson further indicated that the company's student population at its Kingston and Montego Bay locations continue to show solid growth.

“Of total revenues, our business to consumer (B2C) market is our strongest, showing a 50 per cent increase when compared to the previous quarter ending June 30, 2019. We experienced a 93 per cent increase in enrolment when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018 and a 23 per cent increase when compared to the previous quarter ending June 30, 2019,” he stated.

“We continue to enjoy an 80 per cent -plus satisfactory rating among our creatives (students). We are also pleased to see our Montego Bay location growing, moving from four per cent of the total student population in Q2 2019 (April - June), to 21 per cent this quarter. The interest in our courses in our western Jamaica campus is encouraging and we continue to play our part in building the skill-sets in the cadre of creatives in western Jamaica,” Wilson said.