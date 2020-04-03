Industries that will boom/provide the most opportunities post-COVID -19

In a little under three weeks the entire world has literally changed, and will never, ever be the same. A virus which started in Wuhan, China, has quickly spread around the world, and life as we know it has been turned upside down. A lot has been lost, people have become redundant and tens of thousands have died.

However, would you believe me if I told you that even in all of this there is still room for massive opportunity? That while things are falling apart, things are also being cleared to come together? That for those who have the vision to think ahead, take action, plan, and make some bold moves, the months after this horrible pandemic could be ones of prosperity or at the worst a new normal that we can accept and adjust to?

Continue reading as I list my 10 predicitons of industries that will grow or provide new opportunities post-COVID-19.

ENTERTAINMENT

If you are an entertainer, now is your time to shine. People are experiencing deep distress and hopelessness and need to be distracted. Others now have much more free time on their hands than they did three weeks ago. Entertainers, now is the time to let your creative juices flow and let your star shine. The Bible says that “laughter is good medicine”. Many will need a good laugh, to hear an encouraging song, or to be inspired by the art you created while in quarantine.

To start now, you can host virtual parties, shows, and dance sessions. One DJ based in Los Angeles, @dnice started a dj party in his kitchen which grew to over 100k live viewers, became the #1 worldwide trend, and had stars such as Ellen Degeneres, Oprah, and Michelle Obama joining in. His social media following grew overnight from 200k to its current 1.8 million followers. His career will never be the same.

ONLINE EDUCATION

I've written about this in another article before, that online education was a trend to watch. I just never knew we would have a global catastrophe that would accelerate. Overnight, kids around the world have had to use their computers and iPads not just as a distraction and entertainment, but for consistent learning.

This is also an opportunity for entrepreneurs and other experts, even those who may have lost their jobs, to package and sell their skills online. Additionally, it is also an opportunity for change, to learn a new skill or sharpen an old one online.

REMOTE WORK

Since the coronavirus scare, companies have had to allow staff to work from home and workers have had to learn to do so. I predict that after this sudden adjustment, many workers will be empowered to branch out on their own, or at the least, to attempt a side hustle of their own, using these new-found skills.

In addition, many companies may opt to scale down, and choose to hire remotely going forward. This could cause an increase in remote-work jobs in general worldwide. As the once traditionalists will have changed their outlook and accept the idea.

My advice, then: Start thinking about how your skills can fit into this expanded movement; start thinking globally.

DELIVERY SERVICES

People who are scared to, or cannot move, have had no choice but to call upon delivery services. As a result of coronavirus, opportunities have opened up to delivering more than just food, or dropping off a cheque. More businesses are now offering delivery and pick-up services, and I believe it's here to stay.

After the dust has settled, some people will have become so used to the comfort and ease they experienced having their groceries delivered, for example, that they may not give it up. So there will be potential for new jobs and new businesses like these as the customers' purchasing practices will have changed.

TRAVEL

Travel has not died, and I believe it is going to boom post-COVID-19. Why? Well, airlines may resort to offering promotions, in a bid to recoup some of the profits lost. This might also be done to encourage people to travel to destinations that were hit hard, and may still be suffering from a negative stigma.

But after the initial fear, people will want to capitalise on these cheap tickets.

Some people will also have seen that life is short, and may be inspired to suddenly go off and live their best lives by travelling and exploring.

Certainly, the millennials and Gen Zs, who statistically are the least likely to be affected critically by the disease, will scoop those newly cheap tickets up in the name of adventure.

HEALTH

There will be a new-found value placed on health workers. The future, post-COVID-19 will be for them. Governments will need skilled nurses, doctors and scientists /researchers who are knowledgeable in deadly and contagious diseases and rare illnesses.

In addition, there may be a push to build more hospitals, and hence get more staff, to be better able to prepare for such a situation should it happen again. Health-care workers in all areas will be in high demand.

FINANCIAL PLANNING AND INVESTING

Many people have been left without jobs, and many without enough money to survive for even a month in lockdown. Many have learnt the importance of financial planning now. After COVID-19, there will be opportunities for those who can teach these skills — skills such as how to budget, maintain the books, and save.

The need for investment experts for the masses will also arise, as people may want to learn how to quickly recoup monies lost, while building a legacy for their future or thier children, if another crisis of this magnitude should hit.

FITNESS TRAINING AND NUTRITION

The coronavirus seems to affect the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions the most. In essence, the healthier you are, the better you seem to fare. Through this, many of us have become more health-conscious and have committed to treating ourselves better. The fitness training and nutritional industries even online may grow. People will be searching to improve these areas of their lives. There is therefore a need and a space you may be potentially able to fill if you have these skills.

FARMING

There will be opportunities in farming, especially locally. Both in producing food to feed the local economy as it recovers, and also if we are forced to import less. There will also be a need for services which can improve the farming or delivery process.

MOTIVATION / FAITH-BASED ENCOURAGEMENT / COUNSELLING

People need hope. Many people will have lost a lot from this pandemic, especially those in the areas most hit. Not everyone is handling it well. People will need motivation, consoling or faith-based encouragement. It is therefore the opportunity for those in these spheres to rise up. You have a message and obligation to serve and to assist individuals as they navigate one of the most intense and devastating global events we have seen in our lifetime.

These are my 10 predictions for areas which I foresee will possibly boom post-COVID-19. I'm not Nostradamus, so I can't say they definitely will, nor can I say that going into or working in these areas will make you a millionaire.

What I can say is that this crisis has highlighted holes in the system and created needs that will have to be met when it is all over. It will eventually be over.

Let us continue to pray for the world and for the safety of those around us, as they try to flatten the curve. However, let us not be overwhelmed with despair. Behind every great crash has been a great comeback, and this one might happen sooner than we think.

Let us prepare, and start looking ahead for the opportunities to serve a world that will be hurting, but in need of our bright ideas and solutions.