Industry experts forecast stronger recovery for tourism in the back end of 2021

As the recovery of tourism continues to lag due to the ongoing effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, tourist industry experts have projected that a full return of the sector may not be witnessed until the third or fourth quarter of next year.

With an approved vaccine against the virus which has claimed the lives of millions across the world now being distributed globally, it is believed that things may even begin to pick up from as early as this month up to the first quarter of next year.

Speaking at a recent Private Sector of Jamaica (PSOJ) economic series, Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of Sandals Resort International and chairman of the Tourism Linkages Council, said that it is his belief that while recovery will begin next year, 2022 will be the gangbuster year.

“I think first quarter will be difficult, which for hospitality business is one of the best periods financially— we're going to lose the profitable months of the year. However, with the passage of time, we're going to see more and more consumers. We're trending up and we're going to have a pretty decent December. Come January with the change of power in the US, its holding back booking pace, February and March looks a little better but we're probably going to end up at about 40 or 50 per cent of where we were in 2019,” he said, in giving his outlook for the sector.

“It is my view that by the time we get to third and fourth quarter and we start to head to thanksgiving 2021, we're going to have a round year for hospitality and Jamaica— because of its proximity, and how well we have managed the spread of the virus.

“The Caribbean at large is the world's most dependent tourism region anywhere, hence it stands to gain strongly and I think we'll have a strong recovery towards the back end of the year and certainly into winter 2022,” he added.

Stewart added said that with much of the world still polarised and not moving due to lurking fears of the virus, it now becomes incumbent on industry players to increase marketing campaigns to help with driving the message that the sector is open.

He cited the inclusion of digital strategies and greater linkages across industries as being among some of the key strategies that will help to accomplish this.

“What we have to do right now is to be heavy on the marketing, frontload our marketing budget and not worry about Q3, Q4 and not even worry about Q2. Let's just worry about January, February and March and it will be a whole new world by then. Jamaica has got a lot going for it and we need to tell the world that we need them here,” he stated.

John Byles, executive director of Chukka Adventures and newly appointed deputy chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, added that the further suspension of cruise lines up until February with tightened restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will amount to full tourism recovery experiencing some more delay.

“It will be phased steps before they are allowed to go to an open destination like Jamaica, for instance. Looking at it, it may be somewhere in April-June, if all things go well, that we will be looking at more tourist coming to Jamaica,” he said.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), in its last review of economic performance for the July to September quarter, said that the services sector contracted by 13 per cent due to lower real value added from the industries. Hotels and restaurants, which falls under this sector, went down by 63.8 per cent due to mass reductions in stopover arrivals, zero cruise passenger arrivals and some US$215.7 million lost in visitor expenditure during the period.