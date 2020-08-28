ISP Finance sees growth in profits

Microfinance company ISP Finance Services Limited reported an unaudited net profit of $19.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, representing an increase of $6.9 million or 55.2 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

The company's operating income amounted to $83.2 million for the quarter under review, down by 5.4 per cent or $4.7 million over the corresponding second quarter in 2019.

Operating expenses were also down 5.7 per cent for the second quarter from $75.3 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2019, to $63.6 million.

Chairman Clifton Cameron, in reporting to shareholders, indicated that the company has maintained its cost of operations while meeting greater customer demands.

He added that the newly established customer sales contact centre is contributing to the business development thrust aggressively promoting the company's most recent back-to-school loan initiative.

For the period under review, total assets grew by $38.7 million or 5.9 per cent to $691.4 million. The growth was attributable to the company's loan portfolio which increased by 2.9 per cent over the review period, moving to $609.6 million at June 30, 2020 from $592.2 million at the end of June 30, 2019.

Earnings per share for the period under review ended at $0.288, a 5.4 per cent increase over the $0.273 recorded in the previous corresponding period.

ISP Finance Services Limited was incorporated in Jamaica in January 2007 and operates as a provider of short-term micro and small loans. ISP's registered office is located at 17 Phoenix Avenue, Kingston 10.