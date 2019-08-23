Jamaica hosts Enterprise Holdings' Global Franchising Caribbean Regional Conference

Jamaica's capital city Kingston will host Enterprise Holdings' Global Franchising Caribbean Regional Conference next month.

Scheduled for September 11 to 13, the conference is expected to attract some 20 franchisees from across the region and will be held at the newly opened 219-room AC Marriott Hotel.

This marks the first time that Jamaica will host this important conference and affords Kingston an opportunity to showcase why it is the heartbeat of Jamaica.

“We're excited that Jamaica was selected as this year's host and in particular Kingston, the home of reggae music and our cultural capital, which will give attendees the chance to share best practices in an environment which fosters learning in a fun and relaxed way,” said Adam Stewart, chief executive officer and deputy chairman of the ATL Automotive Group, parent company of ATL Automotive Car Rental, the local franchisee of Enterprise Holdings Jamaica.

“We are eager to showcase the capital city and all that it has to offer during the three days. The choice of the AC Marriott Hotel was a no-brainer as Jamaica is at the foundation of all its operations and style which is shown by the art pieces and themed food and beverage,” Stewart added.

Enterprise Holdings manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises in 100 countries and territories.

In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies.

“ATL Automotive Car Rental has played a strategic and integral role in our expansion in the region. So we look forward to hearing from the leadership team about what has led to their phenomenal growth in Jamaica,” stated Isidro Loaiza, assistant vice-president Latin America & Caribbean at Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car brands.

ATL Automotive is an affiliate of the family-operated ATL & Sandals Group, as well as the local Enterprise Holdings' franchise partner in Jamaica. Since its grand opening in November 2016, operating out of four central locations in Kingston and Montego Bay, the company said it has experienced tremendous growth.

“The ATL Automotive Group was formed in 1997 and has served Jamaica for over two decades, setting the benchmark for automobile sales and service in the island,” a company release stated. “Now, ATL Automotive encompasses several distinct divisions, exclusively distributing the world's finest automobile brands — Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Honda, Kia, BMW and MINI — from state-of-the-art showrooms and after sales facilities in Kingston and Montego Bay.