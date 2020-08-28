Jamaica's first resort-based medicinal cannabis dispensary opens in Negril
The first resort-based medicinal cannabis dispensary in Jamaica, HedoWeedo, has opened in Negril with high-end cannabis making its way to the island's west coast.
HedoWeedo, which is independently owned and operated, is located within the Hedonism II resort, but not part of the all-inclusive experience. Hedonism II, a pioneer in Jamaica's hospitality industry, says it is thrilled to welcome HedoWeedo within its locale.
Curated by the longest-running dispensary on Denver's famous Green Mile, HedoWeedo specialises in high-end craft cannabis with products ranging from joints to flowers to oils, all locally cultivated by licensed farmers.
HedoWeedo says its mission is to promote the well-being of its customers by providing expert, personalised service, while offering a safe and comfortable environment to enjoy top-quality Jamaican cannabis.
HedoWeedo clients, who may include but are not limited to Hedonism II resort guests, will enjoy a unique, world-class dispensary, which the company promises “will far exceed the expectations of novice and experienced medicinal cannabis users alike”.
Operating under and in compliance with Jamaica's cannabis laws, a medical card is required to buy. Guests may obtain a card through the on-site doctor, a registered physician in Jamaica, or bring one from their home country.
Persons may only possess up to two ounces at a time and purchases will be tracked by a point of sale system, down to the 0.01 of a gram. The dispensary is open daily, 11: 00 am – 11:00 pm, and is cash-only.
While smoking is permitted in designed areas throughout the resort, all rooms and suites will remain non-smoking.
A HedoWeedo therapeutic spa is also in the works and will debut in the coming months offering cannabis-based massage treatments.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy