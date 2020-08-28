Jamaica's imports, exports decline for January - May — STATIN

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) in its latest International Merchandise Trade (IMT) bulletin indicated that the country's imports for the period January to May was valued at US$1,965.2 million—29.4 per cent below the US$2,784.6 million spent in the similar period last year.

“Expenditure on imports from the United States of America (USA) — Jamaica's main trading partner— were valued at US$738.3 million. This is 43.9 per cent below the US$1,316.4 million recorded for the period January to May 2019. Earnings from total exports to the USA amounted to US$246.7 million, a decline of 10.8 per cent when compared to the US$276.6 million earned during the same period in 2019,” the bulletin issued earlier this week stated.

STATIN further outlined that revenue from exports amounted to US$510.6 million, 31.7 per cent lower than the US$747.9 million earned in the comparative period last year.

Earnings from traditional domestic exports also went down by 48.6 per cent valuing US$234.8 million or US$222.3 million less than that exported in the same period last year.

“Traditional domestic exports accounted for 47.4 per cent of total domestic exports earnings,” STATIN said.

Non- traditional exports also saw a decline of 1.5 per cent, after categories such as 'crude materials' and 'beverages & tobacco' and 'other' non- traditional exports saw slight declines. “Exports of non-traditional 'food' ,however, increased by 0.3 per cent to US$79.5 million,” the bulletin said.

CARICOM TRADE

For the January to May period, imports from Caricom were valued at US$103.1 million. This was 21.6 per cent below the US$131.5 million spent last year. STATIN said that 'mineral fuel, etcetera', 'food' and 'beverages and tobacco' were the main commodity group responsible for this decline.

“Imports of 'mineral fuels, etcetera' were valued at US$8.7 million down from US$27.8 million in the comparable period. Imports of 'food' were valued at US$57.5 million— a decline of 6.3 per cent, while 'beverages & tobacco' fell by 17.7 per cent and were valued at US$10.4 million,” the bulletin outlined.

Total exports to Caricom was also valued at US$30.2 million, 12.6 per cent below that seen in the period last year. Re-exports for the period also fell by 22.4 per cent.

“Domestic exports earned US$25.9 million, decline of 10.7 per cent, when compared to the US$29.0 million earned in the similar period last year. Exports of 'food' was valued at US$11.7 million, a fall of 16.8 per cent when compared to the US$14.1 million earned for January to May 2019,” the bulletin stated.