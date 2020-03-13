Jamaican businesses seek spin-offs from booming Guyanese economy

The massive oil discovery in Guyana will have a dramatic effect on driving its developing economy, with a growth rate of 85 per cent recently predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But Jamaican businesses, too, can benefit from that Guyanese growth, according to members of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), speaking at the Jamaica Observer at the Monday Exchange earlier this week.

“The Guyanese economy is about to explode,” according to Christopher Reckord, JMEA member and managing director of tTech, who recently returned from a trade mission to Guyana with other members of the JMEA.

The trip was so successful that the JMEA is planning to return to Guyana for a major trade show at the end of May.

Christopher Malcolm of the Jamaica International Arbitration Centre and JMEA member, agreed, noting that “the political situation there is saying 'we now have an economy that is sexy'.”

He sees lots of demand for services, including law-related areas such as industry dispute settlement.

Reckord said that one area that Jamaica could add value was in the area of cyber security and other IT services, as those skills are low on the ground.

But its not just a one-way street, as there are also opportunites for Jamaican investors to gain from Guyanese know-how as well as software developers there have been driven to create their own more affordable, local versions of Siri and other international software solutions, Reckord said.

And although some other more wealthy Caricom economies are viewed by some Guyanese to have overlooked the South American nation in its development efforts, Jamaica has earned a better relationship with the republic.

“We have a fair amount of goodwill there,” Reckord said.

The country recently had a general election, but days later the results are still unknown, with both major political parties claiming victory. Unlike Jamaica, the country of about 750,000 people is fairly equally divided on racial and relgious grounds between its populations of people of African and Indian origin.

The two major parties are equally divided on mainly ethnic grounds.

But whether the governing People's National Congress of President David Granger is declared the winner, or the Opposition People's Progressive Party of former President Bharrat Jagdeo, the JMEA is confident that Jamaican businesses can add value to the Guyanese economy and private sector.

Guyana's emigration rate is said to be among the highest in the world with more than 55 per cent of its citizens living abroad according to the World Factbook. “Although remittances are a vital source of income for most citizens, the pervasive emigration of skilled workers deprives Guyana of professionals in healthcare and other key sectors,” the World Factbook says.

Up to now, the Guyanese economy is larly dependent on the export of six commodities — sugar, gold, bauxite, shrimp, timber, and rice — which according to the World Factbook represent nearly 60 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).