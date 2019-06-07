Jampro targets Colombia for BPO investments

JAMAICA Promotions Corporation (Jampro) is collaborating with organisations in Colombia to target the country for business process outsourcing (BPO) projects that require English-speaking services.

The agency made the revelation after recently concluding activities in Colombia, which included participation in the 16th edition of the Customer Experience Summit recently held in Bogota.

Jampro president, Diane Edwards, said the rising interest in partnerships between Colombian and Jamaican BPO enterprises is an excellent opportunity for the island to receive investments in the outsourcing sector.

“Jampro has been focused on communicating Jamaica's accomplishments in the IT-enabled services space, as well as our value proposition as the 3rd-largest English-speaking country in the Western hemisphere to operators in Colombia and Mexico,” Edwards revealed. “With this outreach and the development of our outsourcing sector, we are now seeing the possibility for Jamaican BPO companies to partner not only with Colombian outsourcing companies, but others in Southern and Central America.”

As part of its Latin American market development strategy, Jampro has been working with the Colombian BPO Association (BPro), which hosts the Customer Experience Summit, and Jampro's investment and trade promotion counterpart in Colombia, ProColombia, to promote the opportunity for Colombian-owned BPOs to look at Jamaica for native English support.

The Colombian BPO industry employs 480,000 people, and generates US$850 million in exports, with an annual growth rate of 16 per cent for the past five years. Following Mexico, it is the second-largest BPO industry in Latin America. With this rapid growth rate, companies are in need of more English-speaking agents for BPO services.

This is especially essential for companies in the search for new business, as Colombia exports US$850 million in BPO services, and customer service in English accounts for 15.8 per cent of those exports. These services include telecommunications, tech support, data analysis, financial services and technical programming, in addition to traditional call centre services.

Jampro has therefore been working with ProColombia and BPro to look at Jamaica for this much-needed English language support. Some of the avenues being explored are subcontracting to Jamaican BPO companies, or the establishment of operations in Jamaica. This will allow Colombian BPOs to increase their English-speaking contracts quickly and efficiently with a proven Jamaican talent pool.

According to Nicholas Sutherland, manager of new markets development in Jampro, who represented the organisation at the event, Jampro believes that with continued activities in Colombia, including events like the Customer Experience Summit that attracts regional audiences, the organisation can bring more awareness to Jamaica's progress in outsourcing to attract business from Latin American outsourcing companies.

“Some companies are not aware that Jamaica already has over 40 business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) multinationals in operation with 36,000 people directly working the sector,” Sutherland said. “In comparison with other countries in the region, this is impressive. Jamaica's talent availability, government support and legal framework, have consistently driven outsourcing investments towards our shores for a number of years and the trends indicate that there is no sign of the industry slowing down. We hope to boost that performance by spreading the word of our success to encourage investments from Colombian and other Latin American businesses that need English-speaking support.”

Sutherland was also the only member of a foreign IPA (investment promotion agency) invited to serve as a judge for the National Awards in Customer Experience Excellence, which further endorses BPro's recognition of Jamaica as a BPO destination and their support in helping the country to get on the radar of the Latin American BPO industry.

Jampro's mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. Jampro is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.