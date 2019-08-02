JMMB Group reports after-tax profit of $3.87 billion

Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) Group Limited (JMMBGL) reported an after-tax profit of $3.87 billion for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2019. This represents a 7 per cent increase compared to the previous corresponding period.

Group Chairman Dr Archibald Campbell in reporting to stockholders on the financial year, said JMMB and its subsidiaries continued to perform well, reflecting strong fundamentals and steady core growth.

“At the heart of our strategy is our clients, who continue to have confidence in the vision and direction of the group,” he stated in his chairman's report.

“Throughout 2018/19, we focused on further embedding our financial partnership strategy and culture, which drives our service delivery to our clients. Through this partnership we are better able to understand our clients' needs, and provide suitable solutions which help us to deliver on our promise to our clients.”

In the financial report, the group attributed its solid financial performance to the eight per cent growth in its client base, as over 25,000 clients joined during the year under review.

According to the report, the marked improvement in Jamaica's macroeconomic fundamentals, resulting in improved investor sentiment and business confidence, influenced the group's Jamaican entities strong performances in financial year under review, contributing significantly to group profit.

“Our effort around financial inclusion is further deepened with our focus on our small and medium enterprises, as we commit to partnering with these businesses that contribute significantly to economic development across the region.” the company added.

Net operating revenue amounted to $18.04 billion, reflecting growth of 14 per cent or $2.20 billion, however, according to the financial report, all revenue lines recorded growth, with the exception of gains on securities trading. JMMB Group's total assets grew by $28.32 billion to $320.04 billion over the period under review, mainly due to increases in loans and notes receivable, as well as investment securities.

The Group's stock closing price on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) as at March 31, 2019 was $31.99, up from $26.00 in the prior year, representing a 23 per cent increase in capital gains to shareholders for the financial year.

As at March 31, 2019, JMMB Group's total shareholders' equity stood at $31.10 billion, an increase of seven per cent or $2.1 billion, which was due largely to the group's improved profitability.

“The group's strategy to improve stakeholder value via the build out of a regional integrated financial services business model continues in full swing and initiatives to diversify risk, expand operations and drive revenues from newer business lines and markets continue to show positive results,” the report stated.

The group added that in the upcoming financial year, it aims to focus on efficiently implementing its standardisation and process improvement project, which will commence with the deployment of a core banking platform, product/solution set and an in-branch experience that is supported by standardised technology, processes and systems for the banking business line across the group.

JMMB Group Limited operates in three countries in the Caribbean — Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic.