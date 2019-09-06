Jordan Chin moves to First Rock
Attorney-at-law, Jordan Chin has been appointed chief, legal and compliance officer at First Rock Capital. Chin leaves the law firm of DunnCox to take up the position, which he started on Monday last (September 2).
Chin's main responsibility at First Rock is the compliance and regulatory framework, as he gives valuable insights, through knowledge acquired over the years.
“Jordan's core competencies; law and real estate, squarely align with First Rock's core business.
“We welcome him and look forward to great things” said Ryan Reid, president and chief executive officer of First Rock.
Chin holds an Associate Degree in Computer Science, with honours. He is an active member of the Realtors Association of Jamaica, the Jamaican Bar Association, a director in numerous private companies and sits on several committees.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy