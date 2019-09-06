Jordan Chin moves to First Rock

Attorney-at-law, Jordan Chin has been appointed chief, legal and compliance officer at First Rock Capital. Chin leaves the law firm of DunnCox to take up the position, which he started on Monday last (September 2).

Chin's main responsibility at First Rock is the compliance and regulatory framework, as he gives valuable insights, through knowledge acquired over the years.

“Jordan's core competencies; law and real estate, squarely align with First Rock's core business.

“We welcome him and look forward to great things” said Ryan Reid, president and chief executive officer of First Rock.

Chin holds an Associate Degree in Computer Science, with honours. He is an active member of the Realtors Association of Jamaica, the Jamaican Bar Association, a director in numerous private companies and sits on several committees.