Justin Morin appointed non-executive director of tTech

Managed IT services and consulting company tTech Limited has appointed Justin Morin as an independent non-executive director of the company, effective May 25, 2020.

Morin is the managing director of Appliance Traders Limited (ATL), a position he has held since October 2019. He is an accomplished business executive with over 19 years' experience spanning strategy, general management, digital transformation, and corporate finance.

Before ATL, Morin held the position of CEO of Digicel Jamaica, the first Jamaican to do so.

Morin has developed a reputation for being a passionate leader, with an ability to quickly problem solve and drive organisational focus to deliver results. His rich experience working with different cultures across the Caribbean, Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Asia has shaped his leadership style and consistent approach in delivering performance improvement irrespective of the environment.

During his 10 years in strategy and consulting, he has been an advisor to C-level executives of several global companies, such as Veon, MTN, Saudi Telecoms, Virgin Mobile, and GraceKennedy, giving him a unique blend and depth of experience across various industries and verticals, including telecoms, media, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and banking.

He earned his Master of Business Administration in General Management at the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Florida.