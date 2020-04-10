Key Insurance now trading on the JSE main market Graduates from Junior Stock Market

Key Insurance Company, now a subsidiary of the GraceKennedy Group, is now trading on the main market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) having graduated from the junior market.

This follows Tuesday's approval by the JSE of Key Insurance's application to be traded on the main market.

Key Insurance graduation from the junior market comes as the 38-year-old company was bought out by GraceKennedy last month, as part of its plans to further strengthen and expand its Financial Services Division. It forms part of GraceKennedy's larger strategy of mergers and acquisitions as a strategic driver for growth of the Jamaican conglomerate group.

Don Wehby, chief executive officer of GraceKennedy Group, which acquired 65 per cent of Key Insurance, was appointed director and chairman with immediate effect at the March 31 board meeting while Tammara Glaves-Hucey, who served as assistant general manager at GK General Insurance Company, assumed the role of general manager. Natalie Gobin-Gunter and Kala Abrahams, who were on the previous board, both remain on the new board.