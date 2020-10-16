Knutsford Express hit hard by COVID-19
Revenues down by $202 million for first quarter
Transport provider Knutsford Express Services (KEX) took a beating in its first quarter, as revenues were down by $202 million or 62 per cent.
For the quarter ended August 31, the company reported total revenues of $121.78 million compared to the $324.52 million reported for the same period last year. This weak and extremely poor performance comes as no surprise, given that the company was forced to cut the frequency of trips as a result of travel restrictions brought on my COVID-19.
On the positive side, administrative and general expenses shrunk by 45 per cent cent for the quarter to total $148.22 million (2019: $267.14 million). Even with this reprieve on the expense side could not save KEX from posting gross losses of $26.43 million for the quarter compared to the gross profit $57.38 million for the same period a year ago.
Finance costs decreased to $2.96 million for the period from $6.87 million for 2019. In addition, finance income rose from $2.02 million in 2019 to $4.21 million in 2020, representing an increase of 109 per cent.
Loss before taxation for the period amounted to $25.18 million, relative to profit before taxation of $52.53 million reported in 2019. No taxes were incurred this year, as a result of the Junior Market Tax holiday.
Consequently, net loss amounted to $25.18 million relative to net profit after tax last year of $47.78 million. Loss per share (LPS) for the quarter amounted to $0.05 (2019: EPS of $0.10). The twelve-month trailing LPS amounted to $0.08.
KEX reported that, “this quarter was the worst in our history directly resulting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our swift and decisive response significantly reduced the drain on our cash resources placing us on a path to return to profitability.”
As at August 31, 2020, assets totalled $1.08 billion, $57 million less than the $1.14 billion recorded last year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy