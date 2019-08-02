LAC region to see 0.5% growth for 2019

A continuous economic slowdown in the region has led the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) to expect a continued decline of growth for the region.

In a release sent on Wednesday the ECLAC believes that this decline is largely attributable to an international context of greater uncertainty and complexity, and weak performance by investment, exports and consumption. These were said to be some of the outlooks from the annual Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2019, announced by Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the United Nations regional organization, at a press conference in Santiago, Chile.

According to the report, the region will grow this year by just 0.5 per cent, a lower figure than the 0.9 per cent registered in 2018. This performance is believed to be a resulting factor with a slowdown in sync with the global economy, which has translated into an unfavourable international scenario for the region. Internally, the low growth is said to be due to a lack of momentum in investments, exports, decrease in public spending and private consumption.

The release stated that compared to previous years, the slowdown in 2019 will be generalised and affect 21 of the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. On average, South America is expected to grow by 0.2 per cent, Central America 2.9per cent and the Caribbean 2.1 per cent.

A table depicting the projected GDP growth rates shows countries such as Colombia (3.1), Brazil (0.8), Chile (2.8), Peru (3.2), Uruguay (0.3) and Venezuela (-23.0), Jamaica (1.9), Cuba (0.5), Haiti (0.9), Barbados (0.1), Guyana (4.6), Dominica (9.9) and Trinidad (1.6).

“The region is facing an external context of greater uncertainty and growing complexity: less momentum from world economic activity and global trade; greater volatility and financial fragility; questioning of the multilateral system and an increase in geopolitical tensions”, Bárcena highlighted.

According to the Economic Survey 2019, fiscal space has been restricted by insufficient income levels to cover spending, which translates into deficits and an increase in debt in recent years. Moreover, the effects of the growing foreign exchange volatility and greater depreciation will limit the ability of central banks in the region to deepen policies to stimulate aggregate demand, in addition to the fact that the structural conditions accentuate external vulnerability and do not help to spur growth (export structure focused mainly on primary goods and falling trend in productivity).

According to ECLAC, policy space needs to be expanded to tackle the slowdown and contribute to economic growth, with measures in the fiscal and monetary areas, as well as in investment and productivity.

In addressing fiscal issues, the study cites the need to reduce tax evasion and illicit financial flows; promote the adoption of taxes related to the digital economy, environment and public health; and reassess tax expenditures to align them toward productive investment.

In terms of monetary policy, the report calls for promoting economic growth without compromising foreign exchange and pricing stability. As it relates to investment matters and productivity the report stated that “it is imperative to increase participation by knowledge-intensive sectors in the productive structure through a more active role by public and private investment; likewise reorienting investments towards sectors with greater momentum and adopt stimulus policies that will have an impact in terms of innovation, learning and quality jobs”.