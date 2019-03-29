Local BPO itelbpo in new global top-20 list

JAMAICAN-owned itelbpo has been named among an elite group of business process outsourcers (BPOs) around the globe providing superior front-office contact centre experiences.

This is the second time in less than a month that the company has been ranked among the top 20 service providers in the global BPO industry.

According to the HFS Top 10 Front Office Customer Engagement Operations Services Report 2019, itelbpo ranked number 19 for their ability “to develop a comprehensive analysis of industry-specific services and solutions for firms” in the front-office contact centre sector.

Moreover, itelbpo ranked number five in the Voice of the Customer assessment, which places it in the top customer engagement operations services providers globally.

HFS Research, a leading research firm in the global business services and information technology ecosystem, compiled the list after conducting interviews with more than 300 service clients about their contact centre providers' performance and innovation. Once completed, interviews were combined with both internal and publicly available information on the providers.

Assessed on the basis of three key pillars – execution success, innovation capability and voice of the customer – itelbpo was highlighted as “a nimble nearshore and work-at-home partner”.

“Itelbpo's clients appreciate the delivery location, flexibility and itelbpo's reputation as a flexible and accommodating partner,” HFS Research stated in its report. “Itelbpo's talent development and culture stands out as the provider continues to seek educated, motivated talent for higher-value interactions.”

HFS pointed out that itelbpo's acquisition of Granada Corporation and its work-at-home services in 2017 has added dimension to its contact centre services by complementing its nearshore and onshore premise-based operations in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Mexico, and the USA; as well as its multilingual customer experience management.

“Being named in the HFS report is sending a signal that our culture at itelbpo is informing the way we do business with clients and customers. We are pushing the boundaries by innovating and offering best-in-class contact centre delivery,” said Yoni Epstein, itelbpo's Executive Chairman.

“We are particularly pleased to be ranked number five for Voice of the Customer, which is based on direct feedback from service provider clients. In other words, it's straight from our clients' mouths. The market is openly recognising our exceptional customer experience delivery,” analysed Epstein.

Itelbpo's client base includes Fortune 500 companies that serve, among others, the health care, insurance, travel and retail industries.

According to HFS: “... Itelbpo certainly has an impressive portfolio of clients in that upper echelon of companies, so the key will be to drive home and further hone its value proposition as a specialty nearshore and WAH provider.”

This supports the report's findings that “...in the future it may not be the 'usual suspects', but the providers that leverage niche capabilities, digital marketing and CX design assets for their operations to be winning in the future”.