Local payment systems to be more closely scrutinised by BOJ

Effective yesterday, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has fully adopted the Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures (PFMIs) in carrying out its regulatory duties of locally operated payment systems.

This means that the central bank will be more closely scrutinising FMIs, which are locally operated payment systems such as central securities depositories, securities settlement systems, central counter parties and trade repositories, which facilitate the clearing, settlement, and recording of financial transactions.

Am FMI is defined as “a multilateral system among participating institutions, including the operator of the system, used for the purposes of clearing, settling, or recording payments, securities, derivatives, or other financial transactions”.

This move to adopt the principles for FMI is in keeping with international best practice and will see the BOJ applying the principles for FMIs within its regulatory framework in particular for payment systems that are deemed systemically important.

REVISION TO BOJ OVERSIGHT FRAMEWORK

In fully adopting the principles, the BOJ reports that its “oversight framework is being revised based on the experience gathered, and taking into account the standards issued by the Committee on Payment and Settlement Systems and the International Organization of Securities Commissions”.

The BOJ notes that FMIs play a critical role in the financial system and the broader economy, and contribute to maintaining and promoting financial stability and economic growth. At the same time, if they are not properly managed can pose significant risks to the financial system and become a potential source of contagion.

The BOJ will commence the implementation of the principles for FMIs with the real time gross settlement system and the central securities depository labelled JamClear®-RTGS and JamClear®-CSD, respectively.

According to the BOJ,”the principles are designed to ensure that the financial market infrastructures supporting global financial markets are robust and well-placed to withstand financial shocks. The overall objective is to ensure that financial market infrastructures promote safety and efficiency in payment, clearing, settlement, and recording arrangements, and more broadly, to limit systemic risk and foster transparency and financial stability”.

The PFMI, which sets the benchmark for the supervision of FMIs, are expressed as broad principles, in recognition of the differences among FMIs, and provide guidance to FMIs and authorities on the identification, monitoring, mitigation and management of the full range of risks that arise in or are transmitted by FMIs.

These include the responsibilities for central banks, market regulators, and other relevant authorities in their supervision of financial market infrastructures, as well as arrangements for cooperation between the relevant authorities.