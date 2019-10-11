Luxury Planet Hollywood hotel coming to Jamaica
Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett on Wednesday announced that a Sunwing Travel Group-led Luxury Planet Hollywood Hotel & Resort will break ground in Trelawny next year.
This comes on the heel of a meeting held in Toronto, Canada with Bartlett and the president and CEO of Sunwing Travel Group, Stephen Hunter. Bartlett said it was agreed that the development of the over 600 room hotel will move forward.
“The addition of these rooms to Trelawny will give the area a major boost in terms of job creation, linkages with many other areas of the Jamaican economy including agriculture and other social and economic opportunities. It will also impact our overall arrivals for the country which continues to see unprecedented growth in visitors and earnings,” the minister said.
“Additional room stock remains a pillar in ensuring Jamaica has new and exciting offerings to attract more visitors to our shores. This is part of our strategic planning to keep Jamaica top of mind and boost our arrivals and earnings,” he said.
Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts is said to offer an engaging and interactive experience, incorporating popular culture from movies, music, sports, and entertainment into every guest's stay and is one of world's most recognisable brands.
