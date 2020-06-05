Lydford Mining executes US$1-million limestone shipment

Lydford Mining Limited last Sunday made its first major shipment of processed limestone valued at US$1 million.

The shipment, which left from Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios for the United States, contained 35,000 tons of food and pharmaceutical-grade limestone aggregate which will be utilised in many applications in the food and pharmaceutical industry.

According to the construction-grade aggregate company, the venture is expected to be undertaken weekly over the July to October period.

Jackie Millington, director of finance and value-added products at Lydford Mining, said that amidst the current realities they are truly grateful to be contributing to economic activity in this way.

“With not much activity in the ports, we are overjoyed to provide sustainable business through the ports. Business that will help to support our economy but also keep people employed and the effect that has on the surrounding small businesses,” she said.

Noting its ability to help bring foreign exchange to the country amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the closure of ports to tourists, the company said it is dedicated to contributing to the growth of Jamaica's foreign exchange market through mining and manufacturing from its position as one of Jamaica's largest limestone exporters.

Dr Oral Rainford, principal director of mining/minerals, policy planning, and development in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, attributed Lydford's ability to continue operations to the sustainable nature of the mining sector.

“There's a significant amount of construction which is acquired locally and 70 per cent of that material is generated through mining. Much of the materials used for the foundation — cement, blocks, etc. The majority of these are produced by us.

“Even when the economy is not growing at a rapid pace there has to be repairing of roads, buildings, etc, which means mining would still need to grow because the products that are required to complete those jobs require mining by us,” he said.

