Manufacturers/exporters respond to curfew hours

President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) Richard Pandohie has responded to the announcement of new curfew hours which took effect on Wednesday, February 10. The new hours see the curfew starting at 8:00 pm and ending at 5:00 am.

The following is the statement by the JMEA president.

“The JMEA recognises that in the wake of the dramatic spike in positive COVID-19 cases and the higher positivity rate, there is a clear and present danger that the public health system could shortly be overwhelmed. With this escalating situation, the JMEA accepts that urgent measures are necessary and we are recommending the following:

• Widescale testing by incorporating private sector facilities in the process.

• Implement protocols that would require negative PCR test no longer than 72 hours before arrival for all travellers.

• Swift action taken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) to determine what variants of the virus are circulating in Jamaica as we move to the vaccination phase.

• Greater emphasis on compliance to the MOHW protocols.

• Greater and more equitable enforcement measures.

“With regard to the longer curfew hours, the reduction in available hours for commerce will have a negative impact on the economy and could also have the unintended consequence of creating riskier behaviour by consumers as they will have less time to transact their business.

“Ultimately, the fight against COVID requires all of us, as Jamaicans to step up and take greater personal responsibility as we fight for our economic and physical life. We have no choice; we will have to together overcome this pandemic.”