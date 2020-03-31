Mass resignations at the board of KEY Insurance, as GraceKennedy takes charge

Almost the entire board members of Key Insurance Company have resigned within the last five days, as GraceKennedy takes over management of the company.

Heading the list of resignations is the chairman, Natalia Gobin-Gunter. The other resignations are Neville Henry, effective March 26; Marc Ramsay, effective March 27, and Kala Abrahams, effective March 31 and Treveen Little, who resigned as company secretary of the board, effective March 27.

The change in the composition of the board should come as no surprise given the takeover by GraceKennedy, which was effected last month when it was able to acquire 65 per cent of KEY's shareholding.

Arising from the resignation of the chairman, Gobin-Gunter, which was announced at a board meeting held on March 31, Grace Kennedy Chief Executive Officer Donald Wehby has been appointed director and chairman of the company with immediate effect.

At the same meeting of the board, the following individuals were appointed to serve as directors of the company (subject to regulatory approval). They are Linval Freeman, Kareem Tomlinson, Mariame McIntosh-Robinson, Rochelle Cameron, Herma McRae, and Kerry-Ann Heavens.

KEY has also advised that consequent on the resignation of Treveen Little as company secretary of the board, Kerry-Ann Heavens has been duly appointed as the new company secretary of the board, effective March 28.

Only two members of the old board have found themselves on the new board. They are Natalia Gobin-Gunter and Sandra Masterton. Additionally, KEY has advised that the managing director of the company, Sandra Masterton, demitted office effective March 24, 2020.

Tammara Glaves-Hucey has assumed the role of general manager. The current composition of KEY's board of directors and their respective dates of appointment are as follows:

Board Member

Date of Appointment

Donald Wehby (Chairman)

March 31, 2020

Natalia Gobin-Gunter

continuing director

Sandra Masterton

continuing director

Linval Freeman

March 31, 2020

Kareem Tomlinson

March 31, 2020

Rochelle Cameron

March 31, 2020

Herma McRae

March 31, 2020

Mariame

McIntosh-Robinson

March 31, 2020

Kerry-Ann Heavens

March 31, 2020