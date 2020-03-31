Mass resignations at the board of KEY Insurance, as GraceKennedy takes charge
New CEO now in place as predecessor demits office
Almost the entire board members of Key Insurance Company have resigned within the last five days, as GraceKennedy takes over management of the company.
Heading the list of resignations is the chairman, Natalia Gobin-Gunter. The other resignations are Neville Henry, effective March 26; Marc Ramsay, effective March 27, and Kala Abrahams, effective March 31 and Treveen Little, who resigned as company secretary of the board, effective March 27.
The change in the composition of the board should come as no surprise given the takeover by GraceKennedy, which was effected last month when it was able to acquire 65 per cent of KEY's shareholding.
Arising from the resignation of the chairman, Gobin-Gunter, which was announced at a board meeting held on March 31, Grace Kennedy Chief Executive Officer Donald Wehby has been appointed director and chairman of the company with immediate effect.
At the same meeting of the board, the following individuals were appointed to serve as directors of the company (subject to regulatory approval). They are Linval Freeman, Kareem Tomlinson, Mariame McIntosh-Robinson, Rochelle Cameron, Herma McRae, and Kerry-Ann Heavens.
KEY has also advised that consequent on the resignation of Treveen Little as company secretary of the board, Kerry-Ann Heavens has been duly appointed as the new company secretary of the board, effective March 28.
Only two members of the old board have found themselves on the new board. They are Natalia Gobin-Gunter and Sandra Masterton. Additionally, KEY has advised that the managing director of the company, Sandra Masterton, demitted office effective March 24, 2020.
Tammara Glaves-Hucey has assumed the role of general manager. The current composition of KEY's board of directors and their respective dates of appointment are as follows:
Board Member
Date of Appointment
Donald Wehby (Chairman)
March 31, 2020
Natalia Gobin-Gunter
continuing director
Sandra Masterton
continuing director
Linval Freeman
March 31, 2020
Kareem Tomlinson
March 31, 2020
Rochelle Cameron
March 31, 2020
Herma McRae
March 31, 2020
Mariame
McIntosh-Robinson
March 31, 2020
Kerry-Ann Heavens
March 31, 2020
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy