Massy Group to provide entrepreneurial support across the Caribbean

The Massy Group is set to assist entrepreneurial growth throughout the Caribbean by funding newly formed social enterprise, Nudge, to the equivalent of US$1 million.

Massy Group's President and Chief Executive Officer Gervase Warner, who made the announcement, also indicated that the initial expenditure will be used to develop and deliver programmes to entrepreneurs across the region, including pop-up points-of-sale in Massy stores, as well as for investment in “worthy entrepreneurs”.

“Massy will work with several other institutions and businesses with similar intents to give these micro and small businesses a 'nudge' towards their success. We believe that the recovery of the economies in which we operate will need significant entrepreneurial activity and energy. Earlier this year we launched Nudge, an activity which aimed to help small local businesses by offering them space in selected Massy stores in Trinidad to increase their exposure and boost profit margins,” Warner said, adding that Nudge will be launched in Barbados and St Lucia in early 2021.

Nudge has three tiers of activities — training and development for budding entrepreneurs exploring ideas for their own business; support for artisans and micro-entrepreneurs with products seeking exposure to markets; and support to entrepreneurs through Massy governance, networks, training and, in some instances, funding.

The project is being championed by Massy Group senior vice-president, people and innovation, Julie Avey, who recognised the need for special attention to be paid to the region's entrepreneurs.

“Many of our local and regional entrepreneurs have been displaced owing to the Internet revolution and economic inactivity coupled with the current COVID-19 pandemic and we saw the need to empower people to set their own future and foster a spirit of invention and ingenuity. We believe that economic development is shaped by the injection of entrepreneurial activity. We view this as an important contribution from Massy.” she said.