Mayberry reports first-quarter profit

Investment brokerage firm Mayberry Investments has reported after-tax profit of $239 million for its first quarter ended March 31.

Total comprehensive income of the company amounted to $748 million, compared to $520 million for the corresponding quarter of 2017 — an increase of 44 per cent.

In a press release, Mayberry noted that the increase in comprehensive income was led by improvement in the price of some stocks held in its equity portfolio, as well as general business operation.

“Our revenue performance for this quarter was very positive and driven by a 134 times increase in net trading gains, an increase of $80.5 million in dividend income and a rise in fees and commission income of 207 per cent, when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2017,” the company said.

The results grew earnings per share to $0.20, 393 times earnings per share for the same period in 2017.

Corporate advisory fees and debt selling fees of the company also accounted for $153.59 million or an increase of seven times over the first quarter of 2017. It's the result of $6 billion raised in debt and equity during the quarter.

“These fees contributed 23 per cent to the overall total operating income of $585 million,” management told shareholders.

Growth in net trading gains were as a result of the revaluation gains earned from the equity investments in the four former associates, namely Lasco Financial Services Ltd, Blue Power Ltd, Caribbean Producers (Jamaica) Ltd, and IronRock Insurance Ltd.

Mayberry reasoned that in the corresponding quarter in 2017, the entities were associated companies and as such the market value of the equity investments were not recorded in its books. Following on a change in their status at December 2017, the investment in these entities is now being measured at fair value through profit and loss.

Net foreign exchange gains amounted to $50.53 million, an uptick of $28.9 million or 134 per cent. Conversely, Mayberry had an unrealised loss on investment revaluation of $17.9 million, a decrease of $21 million over the comparative period in 2017.

Operating expenses increased by $205 million or 186.6 per cent when compared to first quarter 2017, primarily due to a write-back of provision of impairment of bonds of $105 million in the prior year, which reduced the operating expenditure for the first quarter of 2017.

The results for the first quarter 2018 represent the consolidation of Mayberry Investments Ltd. (MIL) and 90 per cent of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd (MJEL), formerly Mayberry West Indies Ltd. This follows on the issuance of a 10 per cent dividend in specie of MJEL's shares to the shareholders of MIL in February 2018, a total of 120,114,929 shares.

At March 31, 2018, the net book value per share of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd (formerly “Mayberry West Indies Limited”) was $ 7.96.

“The capital to risk-weighted asset ratio exceeds the minimum benchmark prescribed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) at 13.89 per cent (2017: 15.22 per cent), compared to the minimum regulatory requirement of 10 per cent. Additionally, our tier-one capital is 99 per cent (2017: 99 per cent) of the overall capital of the company or $1.77 billion and exceeds the regulatory minimum of 50 per cent established by the Financial Services Commission (FSC)”, Berry said, while emphasising that the company's capital base remains in good standing.