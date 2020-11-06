Mayberry sees profit rebound in third quarter results

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) in its third quarter results, ended September 30, has reported improved performance with rebounded profits of $332 million when compared to the loss seen in the previous quarter.

The company, in its second quarter ended June 30, recorded a net loss of $3.9 million when compared to the $293.9 million achieved for the same period last year. This they had attributed to reduced fees and commissions, lower foreign exchange gains and unrealised loss on investment securities resulting from downward price movements on equities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gary Peart, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mayberry, in a briefing of the results at the company's weekly investor's forum, said that he was happy for the entity's return to profitability.

“We're happy that our cash generation has picked up and we are able to produce this profit for the quarter. This basically evidences that we have gotten control of the impacts of COVID-19 following a fallout in stocks at first quarter,” he said.

The $332 million in profits achieved in the third quarter was mainly attributed to improved net interest income, higher trading gains and higher other income. Peart said that net income and other revenues which totalled $746 million was a dominant driver of profits in this quarter. Net interest incomes increased by $38.7 million or 137.2 million when compared to that in the previous year.

“This resulted from reduced expenses on the repo books, lower commercial paper interest and reduced finance costs,” he said.

He further noted overall improvements in net trading gains which was $27 million in this quarter and an increase of $96.4 million in other incomes when compared to the same period last year. Operating expenses, which totalled $414 million, also saw slight reductions when compared to that of last year. “Notwithstanding the rebound— one of the things that we have also seen is that the fall off in the market has slowed significantly, as a result total comprehensive losses amounted to $164.8 million the lowest it has been for the three quarters of this year to date,” he added.

For the accumulated nine-month period ended September 30, the Mayberry Group recorded a total comprehensive loss of $7 billion in comparison to a total comprehensive income of $5.7 billion for the corresponding period of 2019.

Peart, in underscoring the strong equity position of the company, said that the $13.1 billion in shareholder's equity recorded this quarter was still commendable despite a fall off from the $20 billion last year. “We're happy to have withstand a $7 billon move and still have significant capital. We've put the business in a strong cash position because we believe there will be opportunities over the next couple of months and year of which we hope to take advantage. We believe that once [we are able to do this], we will be in a very good position to put significant value back on the balance sheet.”

In expressing optimism for a better fourth quarter period, which the CEO said has already started to see an increase in advisory contracts, “we expect incomes from this going into the fourth quarter to increase significantly,” he stated.

“I think it [quarter three] has been a relatively stellar performance especially from the backdrop of COVID, where we have gone through two quarters dealing with the pandemic and the changes that has come about as a result. After seeing the worst in the stock market, I believe we are now poised— that as the economy recovers, the stock market will also recover along with companies and businesses, which will also [begin to show]good returns,” he said.