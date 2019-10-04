Medical Disposables and Supplies to host continuing education seminar for pharmacists

Islandwide distributor of health care and consumer products Medical Disposables and Supplies (MDS), will host its inaugural Continuing Education (CE) seminar for pharmacists in January 2020, as an effort to engage them as industry partners.

MDS non-executive independent director and pharmacist, Dahlia McDaniel Dickson told the Jamaica Observer that pharmacists in Jamaica are required to have at least 12 CE credits for a year, in order to maintain their licences to practice.

“Each speaker may speak anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, and there may be four to five speakers, so pharmacists can expect to get [at least four] credits from the seminar,” McDaniel Dickson told the Caribbean Business Report at the company's annual general meeting at the Courtleigh Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (October 1).

“We're in the process of planning, [but] we have been approved by the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica (PCJ) because they have to accredit the sessions; [also] there has to be a representative [present at the seminar] to ensure that [PCJ] standards are being maintained,” she continued.

According to her, while a budget has yet to be determined for the seminar, major principals from product lines that MDS carries may sponsor speakers and presentations.

McDaniel Dickson added that while this is MDS's first hosting of a CE seminar, she anticipates full turn out for the event at the company's headquarters 83 Hagley Park Road, as due to a recent expansion, the facility can host such events.

“Based on the topics that we have chosen, [which are] very attractive, out of the box and exciting topics that we have really put a lot of effort in, we're positive that we will get a lot of interest from our projected audience,” she continued.

Pharmacists can register for the seminar by contacting MDS.

STRATEGIC APPROACH

According to General Manager Kurt Boothe, MDS has taken a strategic approach for this financial year, dubbing it “an investment year”.

“I will be very guarded to quote any figures right now, however, we anticipate a lot of challenges with expansion because this year is going to see us putting in quite a bit, to reap the benefits later; It's a strategic approach that is long-term growth focused,” Boothe revealed.

“Now with additional resources, we are able to springboard into other areas and have a stronger presence in the hospital segment, medical centre, and with the medical professional fraternity.”

While in its last financial year ending March 2019, MDS reorganised its three divisions — medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer — with the inclusion of department managers and launching a centralised quotation system, Boothe stated that MDS aims to further expand the medical and consumer divisions for this financial year.

“[The expansion for the consumer division] goes across the length and breadth of Jamaica in areas that have been non-traditional to MDS in the past; we're talking general consumer segments, such as supermarkets, wholesales, and haberdasheries and other speciality areas,” Boothe stated.

As for the medical division, Boothe declared that while most of the new development will be internal, MDS has a deep knowledge base in this area, which it will use to its advantage.

For the financial year which ended on March 31, 2019, MDS reported an after-tax profit of $112.8 million, a 2.9 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

The company for the period under review, recorded revenues of $2.2 billion, an 8.6 per cent increase, mainly attributable to an increase in product offerings, price increases, reduction in stock variances and expired goods, reduction in out-of-stock scenarios and growth in MDS's consumer division.

Total assets amounted to $1.65 billion, while earnings per share grew to $0.43, a 2.3 per cent increase when compared with the $0.42 recorded in the 2017/18 financial year.

Medical Disposables and Supplies Ltd distributes products with a catalogue spanning pharmaceuticals, vaccines, injectables, hospital supplies, medical disposable items, consumer products, and beauty items.