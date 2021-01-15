Medical Disposables expands product line with Disiclin disinfectant

Medical Disposables & Supplies Limited (MDS) has expanded its product line. MDS's new Consumer Division has added Disiclin disinfectant to its offerings.

The antibacterial disinfectant is being introduced as the latest cleaning agent for COVID-19 deep cleaning operations. Disiclin disinfectant, a multi-purpose, multi-surface household disinfectant and deodorising cleaner, brings innovation to the market with the infusion of citronella.

According to MDS Chief Executive Officer Kurt Boothe, “Disiclin is the most diverse product currently available in the market. We call it a triple threat because it performs the three essential actions — deodorising, cleaning and disinfecting. Not only does it remove dirt and cut grease, but it also kills 99 per cent of germs while leaving a pleasant long-lasting fragrance. With the current global health crisis, effective disinfectants are essential. Not all cleaners are disinfectants, so you must make that distinction when selecting a product.”

The brand executed its first of several planned activations of public space sanitisation with a 'cleaning spree' which took place at the Half-Way-Tree Transportation Centre yesterday.

Scores of commuters were introduced to the product and over 20 members of the Disiclin Clean Team engaged in a mass clean-up of the location.

Currently available in three sizes and eight variants, Disiclin has floral, lavender, jasmine, lemon, lilac, apple, eucalyptus and citronella infusions.

Boothe pointed out that MDS, through its new Consumer Division, is leading with innovation to create and introduce products that seamlessly improve the lives of customers.

“Citronella is a natural insect repellent and so Disiclin with citronella effortlessly keeps surfaces and homes free from mosquitoes, bugs and other pests. The MDS boss pointed out that this is especially important here in Jamaica, where people encounter these insects regularly,” he said.