Mining and quarrying, manufacturing industries record minimal growth on Producer Price Index

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for the mining and quarrying industry increased by 0.4 per cent for July 2020.

The PPI for July was released yesterday by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica.

This upward movement was mainly due to an increase of 0.5 per cent in the index for the major group 'bauxite mining and alumina processing'.

The index for the other major group in this industry 'other mining and quarrying' fell by 0.7 per cent.

The index for the manufacturing industry increased by 0.7 per cent. The main contributors to this increase in the index were the major groups, 'refined petroleum products' moving up by 4.1 per cent, 'food, beverages and tobacco,' which moved up by 0.1 per cent and 'paper and paper products' up by 1.0 per cent.

For the period July 2019 – July 2020, the Point to Point index for the mining and quarrying industry decreased by 3.9 per cent, due mainly to a decline of 4.0 per cent in the index for the major group 'bauxite and alumina processing'.

The point-to-point index for the manufacturing industry declined by 0.2 per cent. For the 2020/2021 fiscal year, April 2020 – July 2020, the index for the mining and quarrying industry increased by 7.3 per cent, while the index for the manufacturing industry recorded an upward movement of 1.8 per cent.

In calculating the PPI for the current period, the average exchange rate for the previous month is used. The assumption is that producers would not have purchased their raw materials in the current month.