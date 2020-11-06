MoneyMasters launches real estate and infrastructure investments company

MoneyMasters Limited (MML) has officially launched its real estate and infrastructure investments company which promises to offer high-value investors an opportunity to increase their wealth while contributing to Jamaica's growth and development.

MoneyMasters Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments Limited (MoneyMaster REIF), the first of its kind in Jamaica, according to MML President Claudette Crooks, has already identified opportunities across the island.

“The reason why the REIF is being launched right now is because of the opportunity that the environment offers. In particular, the bond market and the stock market is challenged and the asset classes of real estate and infrastructure offers investors and portfolios that we manage an opportunity for growth, attractive return on investments, and stable income,” Crooks said at the virtual launch event on Wednesday, November 4, at The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites.

The investment differentiates itself from other market offerings by focusing on the infrastructural asset class, thereby alleviating some of the economic challenges arising out of the global pandemic. This initiative will also seek, in part, to assist the domestic need for the build out of bridges, as well as road, sewage, water, electricity, telecommunications, housing, and hospital infrastructure.

“The capital market players in Jamaica must, and we will play a critical role in linking our long-term institutional capital made up of pension funds, other financial institutions and corporations with those entities requiring the financing. MoneyMasters has risen to this challenge with the launch of [MoneyMaster REIF] and hopes that with the investment vehicle specifically targeting the infrastructure and real estate asset class the projects will now flow firstly to the Jamaican firms, rather than the Chinese or other foreign entities,” she continued.

MoneyMasters REIF will offer shares in private placement first on November 12 to December 10 to accredited investors and minimum-purchase investors in Jamaica only, for a minimum aggregate price of $10 million, but expects the company to be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange within the next six months to a year.

Eligible investors can apply to subscribe for up to $1.5 billion ordinary shares on the terms and conditions set out in section 4.6 of the information memorandum and the offer letter.

Crooks further noted that MML has had experience with privately funded infrastructural projects.

“The matter of funding and both real estate and infrastructure is certainly not new to the professionals within MoneyMasters Limited. We have had experience in participating in raising funds for Highway 2000, the Negril to Montego Bay Highway, Washington Boulevard and the Transport Centre.

”We have done a number of deals privately over the years and what we have seen recently is a significant growth in opportunities on both sides, and so the REIF as an entity is a more efficient way of executing what we normally do on a day-to-day basis in the context of project financing under the Exempt Distribution Guidelines from the Financial Services Commission,” the president said.

Describing the venture as a visionary move, keynote speaker Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr said that this type of partnership is needed to move the country forward.

“The pandemic — this new challenge — has presented opportunities for innovators and persons who are bold enough to step out of the ordinary… because we have long realised that no country will be able to fully address its housing needs without the active involvement of the private sector. Your ability to attract capital is a major advantage for us as a Government to achieve our outcome, so I welcome this scenario, particularly because we know there is increasing unavailability of public funds. I look forward to hearing great things about the outcome of this vehicle and the several benefits that it will provide for the people of Jamaica,” he said.