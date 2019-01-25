Montego Bay becoming expo hub in the region — Mayor Davis

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Montego Bay's mayor, Councillor Homer Davis has declared that the tourism resort city is fast becoming the exposition capital of the region.

The Caribbean Travel Marketplace, Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX), Build Expo, Canex, Jamaica Bridal Expo are among some expositions hosted in Montego Bay in recent years.

“I must say Montego Bay is fast becoming the exhibition centre of the Caribbean. And when I look across at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, it offers 142,000 square foot and we have over 4,000 hotel rooms (in Montego Bay), in most instances, walking distance. And I would like for someone to tell me where else in the Caribbean that such a world-class facility exists,” Councillor Davis, who is also chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, said.

“And not to mention our resorts, we have topped the five star list of resorts. Nowhere else in the Caribbean you have more five star resorts than Montego Bay. That's why we are special.”

He was speaking at the official launch of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association's (JMEA's) second staging of the Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa on Tuesday.

“Events like these staged in Montego Bay give the clearest indication that our beautiful city remains open for business and remains a hot commodity in the events market.”

He predicted that the event, which will staged at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from May 30 to June 1, will be more successful than the initial staging in 2017.

“I am sure that this event will continue to play a major role in the promotion of Jamaica and the Caribbean's premier location for the exploration, expansion and development of trade. The St James Municipal Corporation is pleased to be associated with this far-reaching event, which I am sure will be even more successful than the last staging,” Davis said.

“Let me congratulate the organisers for their achievement that the 2017 event which attracted over 110 booths and 100 international and local buyers, had over 3,000 visitors at the exhibition floor.”

Meanwhile, President of the JMEA Metry Seaga is still basking in the success of the 2017 staging of the event.

“The success of the last staging almost two years ago is still being talked about today. One member shared with me recently that given the minimal investment she made to be a part of JIE, the return was tremendous. The exposure landed her shelf space in two major local supermarket chains and she attained an overseas buyer from Miami. The same is true for our international exhibitors from Guyana and the United States that have already booked their spaces and there are many more testimonies like these that encouraged us to make JIE a permanent fixture in our calendars,” Seaga argued.