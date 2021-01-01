MPC Caribbean Clean Energy continues regional expansion

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited has acquired a solar park in El Salvador, the latest move in its regional expansion thrust.

There have been little details about the acquisition, with no information being furnished of the sale price. However, what is known is that the purchase is to be closed by March next year.

The renewable energy investment company, which is based in Barbados, is cross-listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. It announced the purchase of the solar park in a filing posted on the JSE website on December 24.

In its filing, the company stated that on December 22, 2020 it signed off on the acquisition of the 6.4 MWp (megawatt power) solar park, San Isidro in El Salvador. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is expected to be closed in Q1 2021.

Commercial operations are scheduled for early January 2021, the company said, adding that San Isidro solar park will help to eliminate an estimated 36,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions throughout its lifetime.

The Business Observer had reported last month that MPC Caribbean Clean Energy had found a new unnamed investor, who injected US$10 million in financing in the company, which has operations in Jamaica and Costa Rica. Arising from the financing deal, MPC Clean Energy issued a non-voting convertible promissory note in the amount of US$10 million to the accredited investor.

This investor is mandated to raise capital to be invested in MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund, the investment arm of the company.

The promissory note will entitle the holder to receive distributions equivalent to the dividends approved by the directors of the company to be paid, from time to time, to holders of Class B shares with each US$1 of the principal of the note corresponding to one Class B share. This will be limited to a maximum of eight per cent per annum in aggregate in any one year.

If the principal sum of the note has not been paid in cash upon the maturity date of March 31, 2023, the note will convert into Class B shares in the company. However, this will be subjected to approval at a shareholders' meeting.

The funds raised from the promissory note are to be used for capital expansion and renewable investment opportunities, given MPC Caribbean Clean Energy's primary mandate of investing in renewable energy projects in the Caribbean, which have significant growth potential.

Renewable energy sources are increasingly becoming an economical form of new electricity generation.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy focuses primarily on solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind projects, which are expected to account for between 80 per cent and 100 per cent of overall investments.