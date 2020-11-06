MPC Caribbean Clean Energy strikes US$10- million financing deal

Jamaican listed company MPC Caribbean Clean Energy has successfully negotiated a US$10-million financing deal with an unnamed investor.

The company, which is registered in Barbados and publicly listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange has already approved the issue of a non-voting convertible promissory note in the amount of US$10 million to an accredited investor. This investor is mandated to raise capital to be invested in the MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund, the investment arm of the company.

In a regulatory filing with the JSE, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy, which is a Caribbean-based renewable energy investment company reports that the US$10-million promissory note is to be issued and dated as of today November 6. It is to be distributed on that date or such later date that it is approved for registration by the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Director José Fernando Zuñiga Galindo told the JSE that, “the note will entitle the holder to receive [from time to time] distributions equivalent to the dividends approved by the directors of the company to be paid from time to time to holders of Class B shares with each US$1 of the principal of the note corresponding to one Class B share.” This will be limited to a maximum of eight per cent per annum in aggregate in any one year.

Based on the terms of the agreement, upon maturity on March 31, 2023, if the principal sum of the note has not been paid in cash on that date or earlier, the note will convert to Class B shares in the company subject to the prior approval of such conversion at a shareholders' meeting.

COMPANY PERFORMANCE

The note is unsecured but senior to Class B shares in the event of liquidation or bankruptcy. In its last quarterly report for June, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy recorded Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortization (EBITA) of US$697,660. EBITA is a measure of a company's profitability used by investors.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy had a weighted Average Availability of 99.61 per cent, with an energy output variation of -7.07 per cent. During the first half of the year, the renewable energy company demonstrated strong operational resilience, particularly in light of the challenging environment presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy has been focusing on finalising compliance clearance and admittance of the additional capital raised into the MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund LLC and ensuring that the operations of the company and the investment results of the fund are in line with expectations.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy was established in 2017 to enable private and institutional investors from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to invest through the company into one of the few investment funds, which invests in renewable energy projects in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region.