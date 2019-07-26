MSMEs lack the capacity to undertake sound financial management — PIOJ

DIRECTOR general of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr Wayne Henry, says that despite financing initiatives provided, micro, small, medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) lack the capacity “to undertake sound financial management”.

“For in Jamaica's case, the MSME sector suffers a bit; you have tremendous ideas, tremendous entrepreneurs, tremendous energy but they suffer quite a bit from a lack of overall capacity,” the director stated.

According to Henry, MSMEs lack the capacity to conduct proper business plans or provide the collateral that is readily accepted by the lending institution.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange, Dr Henry noted that while financing is a challenge for MSMEs, through the Development Bank of Jamaica and other financial institutions, financing were available.

“When we began to see more funds come in being left on the table, we realised that suggested a gap and a deficiency on the demand side,” he added.

“We began to see a number of lending institutions begin to do capacity-building, to have courses in proper business planning, financial management and the push for secured interest in Personal Property Act… how do we modify legislation to allow us to accept other forms of collateral beyond the typical traditional title but for the small businesses can it take moveable assets and other forms of collateral.”

As for collecting information within the sector, Henry revealed that from discussions with PIOJ and the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin), which is mandated to collect, compile, analyse, abstract, and publish statistical information relating to all sections of the economy, the two institutions face challenges.

“Part of the challenge for Statin is that they are constrained, and you have heard them say many times, in terms of overall capacity, they have a huge demand that they are filling and if you ask for some specific types of data, they would say unless you can help them with funding to create instruments and employ additional hours and staff and personnel to undertake the surveys to get that data then there's going to be challenges in just their day-to-day deliverables,” he stated.

Director of Macro-economic and Trade Unit Nyasha Garraway noted that PIOJ had to “find creative ways to try and garner as much information as possible”.

“There is a lack of information but as much as possible, we try to feel out to see how best we can gather and accumulate everything,” she said.

“If Statin cannot provide us with that detailed level of information that we want, it may require example establishing relationship with other agencies, for example, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation, to find out exactly what is the work they are doing and what kind of data and information they can provide us with.”

Garraway added that PIOJ may also directly ask the private sector for assistance in gathering information within the sector.