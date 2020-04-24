NCB Capital Markets introduces online equity trade

The National Commercial Bank Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM) this week introduced online equity trading through which their customers are now able to execute equity trades from the comfort of their home or office.

The equity trading feature, which went live on Wednesday, will allow customers utilising the new technology through the company's existing online platform to trade stocks remotely. Clients who utilise this new feature can enjoy the perks of having significant reductions in trade commission fees, experience more autonomy with trades, and will no longer need to send equity trade requests via e-mail to wealth advisors for submission to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Tracy-Ann Spence, Chief Operating Officer at NCBCM said that she was pleased with the latest milestone on this digital innovation journey, one which has made the ease of trading a reality as well as improve the user experience for customers.

“Innovation has been a big part of our business' growth across the NCB Financial Group. We have proudly brought many firsts to the market, including our NCBCM Online and GoIPO platforms, which as we navigate this digital age, are crucial tools for ease of doing business and improving the customer experience.

“As our local stock exchange continues to grow, so will our pool of investors. NCBCM wanted to ensure we were first not only in thought, but also in action, to provide a solution that will facilitate convenient, efficient trading for our customers,” she said.

Through this new feature customers can now remotely place unit trust (UT) orders, equity orders, and view the details of assets in which they are invested. They can also now trade stocks in real time with the JSE and manage their portfolio with little to no intervention from advisors and traders.

This latest innovation from NCBCM follows on the heels of also using digital technology to upgrade the GoIPO platform ahead of the launch of the TransJamaican Highway's initial public offer (IPO) earlier this year.

“NCBCM is the oldest operational brokerage house in the English-speaking Caribbean and a pioneer of the Jamaican equity market. NCBCM remains committed to improving its customer experience and the NCBCM online platform will continue to be upgraded and more features added as time goes by,” a release from the entity stated.