NCB commences phasing out of iconic KeyCard

After four decades of offering its flagship KeyCard solution in the financial market, National Commercial Bank (NCB) has said it is now ready to discontinue its use and issue the latest international credit card solutions to customers.

KeyCard, first issued in 1981, is already in the phasing out process with the migration of customers now under way. The KeyCard suite of cards, including the classic KeyCard, Lovebird KeyCard, Gold KeyCard, KeyCard Biz, KeyCard Biz Lite and Prepaid KeyCard will be replaced with the the globally accepted Visa and MasterCard.

According to Claudette Rodriquez, senior assistant general manager of the bank's payment services division, the KeyCard has been a true representation of the legacy and innovation of the financial institution's service to customers over the years.

She said the move to transition at this time stemmed from the increased push towards digitisation by financial institutions as well as the growing desire for customers to transact business online and internationally.

“Forty years of KeyCard success have laid a solid foundation for market acceptance of global electronic payment solutions. Saying goodbye to the NCB KeyCard is bittersweet, but our priority is providing our customers with the solutions that meet their needs,” Rodriguez said in a recent news release.

“We recognised the desire of our customers to shop online and internationally, and the need for greater security and convenience features such as 'Tap and Go', hence we made the decision to transition our KeyCard holders to a universally accepted payment solution,” she added.

“While transition occurs, cardholders may continue to use their KeyCard for everyday purchases,” the bank said, noting also that in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols customers are not required to visit a branch for pick-up as they will be directly contacted and advised of how to expect their cards.