NCB Financial Group appoints new director

Friday, July 31, 2020

The National Commercial Bank Financial Group (NCBFG) recently announced the appointment of Adrian C Lee-Chin to its board of directors.

In a release statement the entity said that it was pleased to welcome Lee-Chin's to the group's board as well as that of NCB.

Lee-Chin began his career in 1996 at Portland Holdings Inc and has held numerous roles throughout his career ranging from marketing fulfilment and customer support, to becoming a full-time investment analyst and business manager. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Economics from the University of Western Ontario, is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and is also a chartered financial analyst, the release stated.

The newly appointed director is the son of of well known business man Michael Lee-Chin who also currently serves as a director and chairman on the NCBFG board.

