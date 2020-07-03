NCB Financial Group streamlines insurance portfolio

In a bid to strengthen its local insurance portfolio and optimise its product and service offerings and customer experience, the National Commercial Bank Financial Group (NCBFG) has commenced the process of streamlining the insurance business currently offered by its competing subsidiaries — NCB Insurance Company Limited (NCBIC) and Guardian Life Limited (GLL).

A recent release from the financial entity said that NCBIC has submitted an application to the Financial Services Commission to gain approval for “the transfer of 100 per cent of the company's portfolio of insurance and annuities business to Guardian Life; to be licensed as a dealer under the Securities Act; and for registration of the company as an insurance agent under the Insurance Act.”

If approved, these applications will allow NCBIC to discontinue its business as an insurance underwriter, retain and continue to operate as a pension fund administrator and investment manager, while selling insurance products as an exclusive agent of Guardian Life Limited under a new company name.

“Insurance policies for existing policyholders will not be impacted, as GLL will honour the contracts being transferred on their current terms,” the release said.

Patrick Hylton, president and group CEO at NCBFG, reasoned that while there has been strong performance results for each entity, having both as competitors within the same group has resulted in missed opportunities to collaborate and leverage economies of experience and scale that could positively benefit each entity's customers and performance.

“As we adapt to doing business in the 'new normal', companies must take every opportunity to optimise employee and customer experiences, operating efficiency and shareholder value to maintain their viability,” he said.