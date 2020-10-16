Nestlé partners with Stoneleigh for new 100% premium Jamaican roast coffee

Nestlé Jamaica Limited has introduced a new line of roast and ground coffee as well as roasted whole beans to the local market under a partnership with boutique roasters Stoneleigh Coffee.

According to the Switzerland-based company, which is celebrating its 80th year of operations in Jamaica, the Nescafé Jamaican Roast comes on the heels of a recent announcement by the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority that there was a surplus of green beans here.

A company release reported Nestlé Jamaica Country Manager Daniel Caron as saying that after learning of the coffee industry's situation and, by extension, the effect it was having on coffee farmers, the company “took the opportunity to align the world's largest coffee brand, Nescafé, with one of the world's most coveted coffee markets”.

“This is a win-win for all stakeholders,” Caron said. “In the year when we are celebrating the 80th anniversary of Nestlé in Jamaica, the launch of Nescafé Jamaican Roast shows how our business is continually innovating and evolving to meet local needs.”

The company explained that the new line is medium roast and ground, medium bodied, aromatic coffee with hints of fruit and chocolate. It is made from 100 per cent premium Arabica Jamaican coffee beans.

“The environmentally friendly/recyclable packaging features a zippered re-sealable pack to lock in freshness between use,” Nestlé said, adding that the roast and ground line includes one pound (16oz) and half pound (8oz) formats available to retailers islandwide. It will also be available via the company's online e-commerce platform at www.familynest.bigshop.co.

“When we looked at the Jamaica market, we realised there was an opportunity to bring a good source of 100 per cent local coffee to consumers,” the release quotes Ricardo Nembhard, country business lead for Nestlé Professional. “Jamaicans can now enjoy their very own local coffee in their home, at convenience stores, at hotels and even at their offices in their favourite Nescafé machines. We are proud to say that every Jamaican can now have a piece of Jamaican coffee anywhere they go.”

Nestlé said it plans to maximise this investment by exporting the coffee to other Caribbean markets, “so that the Diaspora and coffee lovers worldwide can enjoy Jamaican-made worldwide”.