New packaging for St Mary's

Jamaica Producers (JP) has improved and repackaged its line of St Mary's tropical snacks to better appeal to the international market.

Yesterday, the company launched the products at Hope Gardens in Kingston. JP St Mary's tropical product line includes banana chips, plantain chips, breadfruit chips and cassava chips.

“The changing of our packaging signifies JP St Mary's commitment to continuously evolve, and innovate to remain relevant in the marketplace,” JP St Mary's Commercial Manager Tara Goulbourne said.

The company reckons that the refreshed package will also allow it to trade products more aggressively locally and globally.

“Not only do our products have the same great flavour but aesthetically, we are even more visually appealing,” she said.

JP St Mary's touts itself as the market leader in Jamaica for tropical snacks and fresh produce. The range of snack products are produced at factories located in St Mary, Jamaica and Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic.

The fresh produce line includes ripe bananas, green bananas, pineapples and coconuts which are grown and harvested in St. Mary, Jamaica.

Managing director of JP Tropical Group David Martin reasoned that the company currently sells more than a million packs of JP St Mary's every week across a number of markets, including the US and the UK.

He added that in JP's commitment to continuously improve products, the company listened carefully to consumers and studied the requirements to have its range of products ready for placement in an expanded range of markets and channels.

“We made significant changes to the taste profiles of our ripe and green plantain chips. We also introduced our plantain strips — perfect for party occasions — with a dip. We even tweaked our cassava chips and Jamaica's favourite banana chips to enhance flavour and satisfy our customers,” he said.

In 2016, JP Tropical Group was formed to assume direct oversight of JP's food subsidiaries in the Caribbean. These subsidiaries trade as JP Farms, JP Snacks (JP St Mary's) and Tortuga International Holdings.