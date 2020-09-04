New US jobless claims drop amid fears of throttled recovery

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — New claims for unemployment benefits have dropped below one million in the United States for the second time since the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, though quirks in the data may account for the decline.

The Labour Department reported 881,000 new filings for aid in the week ended August 29, but the report is the first to use a new seasonal adjustment formula, which analysts say may account for much of the week-on-week drop.

Nonetheless, the result was better than expected. The data showed the insured unemployment rate fell 0.8 points to 9.1 per cent with 13.3 million people receiving benefits in the week ended August 22, the latest for which data was available.

However, using non-seasonally adjusted data, initial claims actually increased to 1.6 million from 1.4 million the week prior, including 759,482 people who filed last week under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) aimed at those not normally eligible for such aid.

No matter how interpreted, the result was worse than any single week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, reflecting the ongoing damage from business shutdowns that began in the US earlier this year to stem what became the world's worst coronavirus outbreak.

Tens of millions of people have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world's largest economy, but states' efforts to reopen as well as the US$2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package has been credited with spurring some rehiring.

Key provisions of that law, such as an extra US$600 per week in payments to the unemployed and a programme of loans and grants to keep small businesses afloat, expired in recent weeks, and lawmakers in Congress have not been able to reach an agreement with the White House on an extension, despite lengthy negotiations.

In an analysis, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said there were signs in the claims data that the very tentative recovery was already waning.

The total number of people receiving aid as of August 15 was 29.2 million, an increase of nearly 2.2 million from the week before that was driven mostly by new claims filed under the PUA.

And the drop in insured unemployment may also be indicative of people who have been receiving benefits for so long, they have exhausted their allotment.

Separate Commerce Department data released yesterday showed the trade gap jumping to US$63.6 billion in July on a surge in US imports, much more than economists had expected.

The 19 per cent jump in the deficit from June came despite American exports rising as well, as firms continue to recover from trade disruptions brought about by border closures and business shutdown orders brought on by the pandemic.