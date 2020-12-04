Novel coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted Bahamian economy — IMF mission

WASHINGTON, USA (CMC) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Wednesday said The Bahamas faces long-standing structural impediments, and that the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought them to the fore.

An IMF mission has just ended an Article IV Mission to the Caribbean country noting that it has been hit hard by COVID-19.

“The pandemic will lead to a deep recession this year and it could take years for employment and incomes to return to pre-crisis levels. The overarching policy priorities are to save lives, preserve livelihoods and mitigate scarring effects, while setting the stage for a robust recovery.

“This will require a package of near-term fiscal support, credible plans to secure fiscal and financial sustainability over the medium term, and structural reforms to enhance potential growth and resilience,” the IMF mission said in a statement.

It said that the pandemic has exacted a significant human, social, and economic toll on The Bahamas, noting that the archipelago was just starting to recover from the severe damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, when the global outbreak of COVID-19 devastated its tourism-dependent economy.

“It has since become one of the hardest hit countries in the Caribbean, with over 7,500 infections and more than 160 deaths due to COVID-19,” the IMF mission said, adding that the authorities have mounted a rapid emergency response to support the economy.

“They took timely measures to sustain public health, protect the most vulnerable and cushion the impact of the pandemic on employment, including providing food assistance, doubling the duration of unemployment benefits, deferring tax payments for companies that retained at least 80 per cent of their workforce and extending loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

“These measures came on top of the recovery measures following Hurricane Dorian. As a result, and amid significant revenue shortfalls, the 2019/20 fiscal deficit increased to 6½ per cent of GDP — about 5½ percentage points higher than budgeted — and public debt increased to 69 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product)”.

The IMF mission said the Central bank of The Bahamas meanwhile focused on ensuring adequate reserves and asked banks to extend loan moratoria to provide some relief to borrowers.

It said faced with large financing needs, the authorities requested IMF emergency assistance and on June 1, the IMF approved access of 100 per cent of the country's quota, estimated at US$250 million under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

The RFI provides financial assistance to countries whose public debt is assessed as sustainable, without the need to have a full-fledged programme with conditionality in place. In response to the fallout from the pandemic, the IMF has extended emergency financing to more than 75 countries, including many countries in the Caribbean region.

The statement said that the pandemic is expected to lead to a deep recession in 2020, driven by the sharp drop in tourism and necessary disease containment measures.

It said real GDP is projected to decline by 16.2 per cent in 2020, followed by a modest rebound of two per cent in 2021, and to converge back to its pre-pandemic level only by 2024. The current account balance is projected at a deficit of 17.4 per cent of GDP in 2020 and will improve only gradually, consistent with the projected pick up in tourism in 2022.

Foreign reserves reached a record level of US$2.3 billion in October and should remain well above the minimum suggested threshold of three months of imports over the medium term.

The statement said that risks around the baseline are high, reflecting the uncertain evolution of the pandemic, and vulnerability to weather-related natural disasters.

The IMF mission said that the key near-term challenge is to save lives, preserve livelihoods and mitigate scarring effects, noting that the continuation of the various COVID-19 related measures to support the vulnerable, employment and the health sector in the 2020/21 budget is appropriate.

It said that the planned capital projects – hospitals, roads, and infrastructure rehabilitations- should be put through rigorous appraisal and selection processes. The authorities are encouraged to phase out the broad set of hurricane and pandemic-related tax waivers at the first legislative opportunity as there are more effective and targeted measures to support the vulnerable.

“Given the substantial uncertainty about the outlook, a detailed and explicit contingency plan should be developed,” the IMF mission said, adding that achieving the Fiscal Responsibility Act targets over the medium term will require additional fiscal effort.

“The withdrawal of fiscal support is expected to start next fiscal year as the various pandemic and hurricane-related measures phase out. Given the significant increase in public debt, postponing the achievement of the debt target by another two years in response to the pandemic would be appropriate,” the mission said.