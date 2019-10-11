Panama Canal sees cargo record despite US-China trade war
PANAMA CITY, Panama (AFP) — A record 469 million tonnes of goods were transported through the Panama Canal since October last year, despite a trade war between the canal's main patrons, China and the United States, the waterway's administrators said Wednesday.
The new record beats that set in October 2018, when the canal saw 442 million tonnes of transported cargo.
During the latest fiscal year, from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019, the canal handled 469 million tonnes of cargo — a “record tonnage,” according to the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), an autonomous government agency that runs the waterway.
The most important cargo comes from routes linking the US East Coast to Asia and Latin America.
An estimated five per cent of global maritime trade passes through the 50-mile (80-kilometer) canal linking the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.
Years of expansion work that finished in 2016 allowed the canal to handle a new generation of supersized cargo ships.
China and the US, the world's two biggest economies, have imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of bilateral trade in their conflict that began early last year, and which the International Monetary Fund says is slowing global growth.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy