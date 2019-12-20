PBS buys El Salvador IT outfit for undisclosed sum

Productive Business Solutions (PBS) Group has reached an agreement to acquire the entire shareholdings of High-Tech Corporation (HTC), an El Salvador-based company, for an undisclosed sum.

PBS Group is the parent company of PBS, which has bases in Jamaica and Trinidad and also trades on the stock exchange of both countries. PBS Group, which has operations in 15 countries across the Caribbean, Central America, South America and the United States, has appointed Mauricio Naranjo to have overall responsibility of HTC at the group level.

Naranjo was recently appointed PBS Group vice-president of Advanced Services and Solutions. HTC is regarded as the leader in Central America with respect to helping businesses optimise their information technology infrastructure to reduce complexity, increase agility, and improve business performance.

The company is one of the few authorised Oracle and Red Hat learning centres in the region and services a global clientele. The acquisition of HTC will strengthen PBS Advanced Services and Solutions Division by adding more than 100 professionals, who advise clients on enterprise architecture, systems performance management, and best practices in supporting mission-critical platforms for enterprises.

“We're delighted with this transaction as it will allow us to accelerate our growth, regional presence, and ability to expand our research and development capabilities — to help our clients drive agility, and new capabilities into their businesses,” said David Morales, general manager and partner of HTC in a statement from El Salvador.

He pointed out that this strategic acquisition represents an ideal fit, as it will enhance PBS's focus on enabling and accelerating its Advanced Services and Solutions division.

According to Morales, “very few companies can match PBS' IT services offerings as a result”.

ACQUISITION TO BRING SYNERGIES

The acquisition of HTC will also bring synergies to other parts of PBS's business in El Salvador. Pedro M París, CEO of PBS Group, remarked, “It's a privilege for our company to play an important role in El Salvador's IT community by creating specialised job opportunities.”

He notes that PBS provides cutting-edge services to optimise an enterprise's information and communications technology (ICT) environment. These offerings are backed by the company's IT & networking solutions (such as Xerox, Cisco, Oracle, Quadient, and more), reaching enterprise customers in over 15 countries.

High-Tech Corp is a provider of digital platforms for high-demand business. The company provides IT solutions that assure that telcom, banking and retail companies will never have to shut down their digital channels.

Currently, High-Tech has completed more than 10 successful projects in Latin America that involve the solutions of its partner NGINX. In addition, the company has helped its clients to always turn their business channels on and overcome digital, transformation-age challenges.

PBS in Jamaica, under its previous name Xerox Jamaica Limited, operated in Jamaica for more than 36 years. A member of the Facey and Musson Group of Companies, PBS has been the exclusive distributor of the Xerox brand since 2002. The company has diversified its products and services portfolio to include other global partners and solutions.