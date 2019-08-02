PM Minnis urges credit unions to focus on poor and underprivileged people

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Delegates from the World Council of Credit Unions (WCCU) and the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions Conference (CCCU) met with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis who urged them to put the demands of the poor at the forefront.

He told the conference, attended by more than 2,300 delegates from 60 countries that credit unions play an important role in developing countries as he called for far-reaching solutions to the challenges facing the poor and underprivileged.

He told the opening ceremony on Sunday night that careful attention must be paid to the increasing regulatory requirements associated with credit union operations including: fiscal responsibility, anti-money laundering, and countering terrorist financing.

“Of urgency is the grave and existential threat posed by a heating climate, which will have devastating consequences on the poorest in our countries. No matter the topics you discuss, may you always put at the forefront the demands of social justice and human dignity including the needs of the disadvantaged and the poor.

“Further, the fight for universal equality, especially for women and ethnic and other minorities, is also the cause of those who love justice and who promote peace,” Minnis said, noting that the WCCU and the CCCU are partners in various development projects.

“Indeed, in addition to providing technical and advocacy services, the World Council of Credit Unions is involved in a variety of development programmes in less developed communities,” he said, noting that the CCCU's mission “seeks to strengthen, unite and promote sustainable growth and development for co-operatives in the Caribbean, as a vehicle for socio-economic development”.

Figures released here show that as at December 2018 the CCCU comprised an estimated 289 credit unions serving approximately 2.6 million members, with estimates of US$6.2 billion in savings, US$4.9 billion in loans, US$733 million in reserves, and US$7.6 billion in assets.

Prime Minister Minnis said given this potential, especially among smaller-sized countries, credit unions can play an outsized role in national development, especially in rural and less developed areas globally and throughout the Caribbean.

“This includes areas like some of our Family Island communities, which are less developed than urban centres such as New Providence and Freeport,” he said, noting that the Bahamas is a far-flung island-chain with rising sea levels and “more intense storms which threaten economic and national survival”.

He said also the country is also challenged with having to replicate the same essential services on many islands.

“Within this context, credit unions can play an essential role, especially in the many underbanked communities we have in the Family Islands,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, World Council Board Chair Steve Stapp said digitisation is the focus of WCCU 2019.

“No doubt, the entire financial services sector is at an important crossroads. In this conference, you will learn about the best practices, new trends, and how credit unions are connecting their members, not only to perform financial transactions, but to also provide commerce — members to members — and the creation of social platforms to create a positive community impact,” said Stapp, who is also president and chief executive officer of the Unitus Community Credit Union in Portland, Oregon.